Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial stocks rise

June 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose marginally on Wednesday with financial stocks comprising more than half the session’s gains, helping the benchmark index close higher for a third straight day.

** The CSE All Share Index closed up 0.08% at 4,917.54.

** Shares of insurer Ceylinco Insurance Plc, which rose 6.7%, and Commercial Leasing & Finance PLC, up 7.14%, were the biggest boosts to the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 798.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.31 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume halved to about 35.1 million, compared with 70.2 million in the previous session.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185.2 against the U.S. dollar as of 1115 GMT, 0.1% weaker compared with last session’s close of 185, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.32 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The island nation delayed its parliamentary election for a second time and set Aug. 5 as the new date for the general election as it continues to attempt to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)