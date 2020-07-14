Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples gain

July 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose more than 1% on Tuesday, after falling for two straight sessions, helped by gains in financial and consumer staple companies.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 1.38% at 4,947.11.

** Boosting the index, food and beverages maker Nestle Lanka Plc jumped 5% and cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc gained 1.3%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 488.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.63 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to 49.2 million from 49.8 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 1.86 billion rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.80 against the dollar as of 0106 GMT, compared with the previous session’s close of 185.85.

($1 = 185.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)