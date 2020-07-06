Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

July 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Monday, lifted by shares of financial and consumer discretionary companies.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.49% to 5,075.90.

** Boosting the main index were shares of telecom service provider Dialog Axiata PLC and conglomerate Melstacorp PLC which rose 1.8% and 4.7%, respectively. LOLC Development Finance PLC jumped 18.33% and was the top percentage gainer.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 742.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.00 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 40.9 million from 39.7 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 1.47 billion rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the dollar as of 1207 GMT, 0.03% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 185.80

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)