Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials gain

July 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

** Sri Lanka will restrict outward remittances to preserve its foreign currency reserves position amid the coronavirus pandemic.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.75% at 4,953.54.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 2.3% and Ceylon Cold Stores gained 2.9%, were the top boosts on the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 204.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.10 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 30.5 million from 17.1 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 567.7 million rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.70 against the dollar as of 1214 GMT, against previous session’s close of 185.80.

