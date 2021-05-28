Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials gain

May 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday after a two-day market holiday, as the financial and industrial sectors gained.

* The CSE All-Share Index closed 0.76% higher at 7,333.42.

* Conglomerates John Keells Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings were the top two boosts to the index, rising 2% and 2.1%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka reported 2,584 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the death toll reaching 1,298 and about 1.58% of the country's population fully vaccinated so far, as per Johns Hopkins data here.

* The Sri Lankan government has said that the lockdown will now continue without the relaxations announced on May 31 and June 4.

* Trading volumes increased to 147.7 million from 51.3 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 685.1 million rupees, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.89 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru and Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)