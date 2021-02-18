Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials gain

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Thursday to extend gains for a second session, boosted by advances in financial and industrial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended 1.95% higher at 7,736.36.

* Lanka Orix Leasing company rose 18.4% to be the biggest boost on the index, followed by gains of 16% and 2.4% in Browns Investment and conglomerate John Keells Holdings, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 123.5 million from 113.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 203.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.05 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 194.50 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1050 GMT.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 194.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)