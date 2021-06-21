Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials surge

June 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday for a fifth straight session, helped by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.15% at 7,726.73.

* The index rose 1.4% last week, posting its fourth straight weekly gain mainly due to gains in financial stocks.

** Sri Lanka’s national consumer price index rose 1% month on month in May, data from the country’s Statistics Department showed on Monday.

* Lender LOLC Development Finance surged 25% and was the top boost. The stock surged 121% last week.

* Sri Lanka reported 239,689 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, and 2,581 deaths, according to health ministry data here.

* The island nation has fully vaccinated only 3.61% of the country's population so far, Johns Hopkins data here showed on Monday.

* Last week, the country's central bank said here earnings from the tourism sector remained subdued in April, but workers' remittances continued to grow compared to the same period last year.

* Trading volume on Friday fell to 62.5 million from 73.9 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net purchasers in the equity market, buying shares worth 410.6 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* Equity market turnover was 1.95 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)