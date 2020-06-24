Financials
June 24, 2020 / 12:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrial, consumer stocks gain

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, extending a six-session winning streak, driven by gains in industrial and consumer stocks.

** The CSE All Share Index ended up 0.57% at 5,111.94.

** Industrial conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, adding 7.8% and 4.4%, respectively.

** Insurer Ceylinco Insurance Plc was the biggest drag on the index, shedding 6.11%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 721.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.87 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to 49.5 million from 83.2 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was 1.78 billion rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee ended at 186.55 against the dollar at 1215 GMT on Wednesday, marginally weaker from a day earlier.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.5500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

