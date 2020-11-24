Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrial, consumer stocks rise

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in industrial and consumer discretionary companies.

** The CSE All Share Index ended 0.26% higher at 6,087.66.

** The island nation, which relies heavily on tourism, was added to England’s safe travel list last week after the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the tourism industry.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and oil plantation investor Carson Cumberbatch Plc were the top boosts to the benchmark, rising 2.5% and 4,7%, respectively.

** Trading volume on the main index rose to 47 million, from 39 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 109.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($591,693.64) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.70 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.40 against the U.S. dollar.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)