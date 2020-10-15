Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrial, material stocks gain

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, their sixth session of gains in the last seven trading days, boosted by industrial and material stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 0.51% at 5,920.00.

** Conglomerates Hayleys Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 11.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

** Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc was the top drag, falling 2.2%.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 54.6% lower at 211.32 million from a day earlier.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 79.9 million rupees ($433,062.33) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:26 GMT, 0.08% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 184.65, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 3.47 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)