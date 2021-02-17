Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrial, material stocks gain

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares reversed from steep early losses to settle higher on Wednesday as industrial and material stocks advanced.

* The benchmark stock index ended 0.10% higher at 7,588.34, having slumped as much as 2.57% earlier. The index has shed 5.1% over the last two sessions.

* Activated carbon manufacturer Haycarb advanced 16.4% to be the biggest boost to the index, followed by a 5% gain in conglomerate ExpoLanka Holdings

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 113.7 million, from 117.4 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 201.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.03 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.31 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195.50 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1106 GMT.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)