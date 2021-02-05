Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrial stocks gain

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, led by gains in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share Index ended 0.37% higher at 8,275.37. The index is currently up 22.2% for the year.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 110 million from 182.5 million in the previous session.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and activated carbon manufacturer Haycarb Plc were the top two boosts to the benchmark, gaining 8.8% and 13.3%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 694.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.6 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 5.17 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 193.00 against the dollar as of 1215 GMT, unchanged compared with the previous session, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 193.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru)