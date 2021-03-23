Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrial stocks rise

March 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.18% at 6,979.29.

* Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon were the top boosts to the index, rising 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

* With a near 67% fall, Sampath Bank was the biggest drag on the index.

* Trading volume fell to 29.7 million from 41.9 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing 314.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.6 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 972.9 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 198.00 against the dollar as of 1205 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 198.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)