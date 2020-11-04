Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer stocks gain

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 1.07% at 5,905.91.

** Shares in conglomerates ExpoLanka holdings and John Keells Holdings rose 7.2% and 1.7%, respectively, and were the top boosts to the index.

** Cold chain facility operator Tess Agro and Muller & Phipps ended the day 20% higher to be the top percentage gainers, while Nestle Lanka advanced 3.5%.

** Ceylon Tobacco and investment firm Carson Cumberbatch shed 0.9% and 3%, respectively, and were the top drags on the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 242.1 million from 169 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 408.4 million rupees ($2.22 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 3.53 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** Global markets were whipsawed, while bonds and the dollar gained on Wednesday as results from the U.S. presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)