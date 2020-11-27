Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumers surge

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s main stock index closed higher for a fourth straight session on Friday, led by gains in industrial and consumer staple companies.

** The CSE All Share index ended 0.53% higher at 6,180.86. The index gained for a fourth straight week, rising 1.6% this week.

** Logistics operator Expolanka Holdings and brewer Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka were the top boosts to the benchmark, rising 5.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

** Trading volume on the main index rose to 76 million from 69.1 million in the previous session.

** Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka on Friday, saying the cut reflects the island nation’s increasingly challenging external-debt repayment position over medium term.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 83.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($451,525.79) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 2.10 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.15 against the U.S. dollar.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) ($1 = 185.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)