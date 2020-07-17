Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, financials boost

July 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, led by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.71% at 4,988.50 on Friday, but still posted its third straight weekly loss of 0.1%.

** Boosting the index conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Plc gained 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 454.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.45 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 35.4 million from 30.5 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 932.4 million rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.70 against the dollar as of 1258 GMT, unchanged from the previous session’s close of 185.70.

