Sri Lankan shares end higher, book fifth straight weekly gain

June 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, recording their fifth straight weekly gain, helped by a surge in financials stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.87% at 7,809.15, posting its biggest one-day gain since June 3. The index rose 1.2% for the week.

* Lender LOLC Development Finance surged 25% to record its eighth straight session of gains and was the top boost to the index.

** LOLC Development advanced 144% this week, after gaining 121% last week.

* Sri Lanka reported 248,050 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday, and 2,814 deaths, according to the health ministry data here.

* The island nation has fully vaccinated only 3.98% of its population so far, Johns Hopkins data here showed on Friday.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 50.1 million, from 62.2 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 67.1 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* Equity market’s turnover was 1.2 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)