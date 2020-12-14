Sri Lankan shares end higher for 15th session, led by consumer staples

BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a 15th straight session on Monday, buoyed by gains in consumer staples and healthcare stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 0.6% at 6,656.64. It rose 0.6% in the past week and is up 8.6% for the year so far.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was down to 168.24 million from 305.87 million on Friday.

* Asiri Hospital Holdings Plc and Brown Investments were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 10.6% and 5.7%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 103.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($555,942.18) worth of shares, according to exchange data

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 186.8 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:52 GMT, 0.21% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 186.4, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 3.03% so far this year.

* Equity market turnover was 2.26 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)