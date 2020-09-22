Sri Lankan shares end higher for eleventh day as consumer, industrial stocks jump

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for an eleventh straight session on Tuesday, helped by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 0.3% at 5,780.94. It is down 6% for the year so far and is off 26.5% from its lifetime high hit on Feb. 15 2011.

** Cigarette manufacturer Ceylon Tobacco company added 1.6%, while conglomerate Hayleys Plc rose 10.7%, and were among the top boosts to the index.

** The most heavily-traded companies by volume on the CSE index were Panasian Power Plc and Expolanka Holdings Plc.

** Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings slipped over 4% while power generation firm Panasian Power closed up 5.26%

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was at 199.7 million compared to previous trading day volume of 182.01 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 585.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.16 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.3 against the U.S. dollar as of 0947 GMT, 0.09% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 185.47, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.21% so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was 3.52 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in BengaluruEditing by Ramakrishnan M.;)