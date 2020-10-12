Sri Lankan shares end higher for fourth session as industrial, consumer stocks rise

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday for a fourth straight session, helped by industrial and consumer discretionary stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 0.73% at 5,841.05.

** Freight-to-investment services provider Expolanka Holdings Plc and retail and financial services provider Singer (Sri Lanka) Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 16.4% and 11.8% respectively.

** Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc was the top drag, falling 2.6%.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 68.4% higher at 360.51 million compared to the last full trading day

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 287.9 million rupees ($1.56 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.2 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:40 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 3.8 billion rupees, data showed.

($1 = 184.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)