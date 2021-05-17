Sri Lankan shares end higher for fourth straight day

May 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fourth session in a row on Monday, led by a rise in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended 1.69% higher at 7,350.14.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings Plc and John Keells Holdings were the top two boosts to the index, gaining 4.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

* Trading volumes climbed to 147.8 million from 61.4 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 108.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($553,061), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.74 billion rupees, the data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 196.00 against the dollar, unchanged from its previous close, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 196.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)