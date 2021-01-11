Sri Lankan shares end higher for tenth straight session

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday for a tenth straight session, helped by gains in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

* The benchmark stock index closed up 1.18% at 7,203.63, its highest closing level since September 2015.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 504.31 million from 612.34 million in the previous session.

* Browns Investments Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, ending up 13.9% and 13.7%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 494.7 million rupees ($2.63 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 188 against the U.S. dollar as of 1130 GMT, 0.53% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 187, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 7.76 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 188.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)