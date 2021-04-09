Sri Lankan shares end higher, mark best week in 11

April 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, recording their best week in 11, helped by gains in the consumer and industrial sectors.

* The CSE All-Share Index rose for the sixth straight session as it gained 0.62% to 7,458.27. The index advanced 3.68% for the week as the country’s central bank held key rates and promised accommodative policy on Thursday.

* Conglomerate Browns Investments Plc and finance and leasing company L B Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 3.4% and 7%, respectively.

* Trading volume rose to 169.2 million from 150.6 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 562.7 million rupees ($2.81 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.61 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 200.0 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1107 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 200.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)