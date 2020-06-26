Sri Lankan shares end higher on boost from consumer stocks

June 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a third straight week on Friday, with consumer stocks contributing to over half of the session’s gains.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended up 0.35% at 5,163.55 and added 3.47% this week.

** Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc and cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, rising 7.6% and 1%, respectively.

** Industrial conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc was the biggest drag, falling 0.8%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 204.4 million rupees ($1.10 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to 47.2 million from 52.8 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was 1.28 billion rupees.

** The rupee was quoted at 186.1 against the dollar at 1157 GMT, 0.18% stronger than a day earlier.

($1 = 186.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)