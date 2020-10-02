Sri Lankan shares end higher on consumer, industrial boost

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped two sessions of losses to end higher on Friday, helped by consumer and industrial stocks, after the stock market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 1.09% at 6,050.17. It gained 3.26% for the week, marking its fourth straight weekly gain.

** Freight-to-investment services provider Expolanka Holdings Plc and leasing company Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, while insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc was the top drag.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index on Friday was 215.06 million, compared with the last full trading day volume of 142.96 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 745.24 million rupees ($4.04 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:40 GMT, 0.27% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 184.9, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 1.71% so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was 3.24 billion rupees on Friday, data showed.

($1 = 184.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)