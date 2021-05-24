Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials boost

May 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped three sessions of losses to end slightly higher on Monday, driven by gains in financial and consumer stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.2% at 7,233.58.

* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc were the top two boosts to the index, rising 1.6% and 1%, respectively.

* COVID-19 infections in Sri Lanka are at their peak with the death toll reaching 1,210 and only about 1.5% of the island nation's population being fully vaccinated so far, as per Johns Hopkins data here.

* The Sri Lankan government has extended the lockdown imposed on May 21 until June 7.

* Trading volumes dropped to 101 million from 234.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 107.1 million Sri Lankan rupees, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.33 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)