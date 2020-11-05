Sri Lankan shares end higher on gains in industrial, consumer stocks

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended at their highest in more than a month on Thursday, driven by gains in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 1.66% at 6,004.11, its highest since Oct. 2 and marking its third straight session of gains.

** Shares in Browns Investments rose 12.5% and were the biggest boost to the index.

** Activated carbon manufacturer Haycarb surged 25%, making it the top percentage gainer in the index, while shares of cold chain facility operator Tess Agro advanced 20%.

** Ceylinco Insurance fell 2.5% and was the biggest drag.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index slipped to 217.7 million from 242.1 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 342 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.85 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 4.28 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.45 against the U.S. dollar.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.4500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)