Sri Lankan shares end higher on gains in industrials, consumer sectors

July 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Monday, boosted by gains in industrials and consumer stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 1.01% at 5038.85

** Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings rose 1.8% and were the biggest boost on the index

** Lion Brewery also rose 3.1% and was among the top boosts

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 508.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.74 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data

** Trading volume rose to 102.8 million from 35.4 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 1.19 billion rupees

** The most heavily traded companies by volume on the CSE index were Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) Plc, People’s Leasing & Finance Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:40 GMT, 0.03% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 185.7, according to Refinitiv data

