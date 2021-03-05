Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrial, financial boost

March 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index gained 0.75% to end at 7,054.49. However, it fell 5.6% for the week, its worst weekly performance since March 20 last year.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to about 77 million from 133.8 million in the previous session.

* Financial services conglomerate LOLC Holdings and investment firm Carson Cumberbatch Plc were among the top boosts to the index.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 361.4 million rupees ($1.85 million), according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 1127 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.08 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

($1 = 195.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)