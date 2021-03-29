Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrial, financial boost

March 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Monday, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.43% at 7,127.69.

* Insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 7.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 1.2% and 7.5%, respectively.

* Trading volume fell to 58.1 million from 66 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 1.36 billion rupees ($6.85 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.19 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 198.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 1211 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 198.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)