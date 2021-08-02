Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrials, financials boost

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, as industrials and financial stocks gained.

* The CSE All-Share index rose 0.34% to 8,148.02.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were among the top gainers on the index, gaining 10.1% and 2.1% respectively.

* The island nation reported here 2,510 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 311,349, while deaths rose by 67 to 4,508.

* Data here from Johns Hopkins university showed the country had fully vaccinated about 9.88% of its population so far.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 311.3 million shares from 108.6 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 353 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 4.09 billion rupees, according to the exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)