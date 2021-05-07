Sri Lankan shares end higher to post first weekly gain in three

May 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, for a third straight session, boosted by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index climbed 0.75% to end at 7,242. For the week, the index rose 0.5%, its first weekly gain in three.

* Sri Lanka reported 1,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while overall deaths reached 745, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

* The South Asian island nation last month imposed fresh curbs on public gatherings.

* Conglomerate LOLC and tile manufacturer Royal Ceramics Plc were among the top boosts to the index, gaining 2.2% and 7.5%, respectively.

* Trading volumes rose to 124.8 million from 85.2 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 996 million Sri Lankan rupees ($5.08 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.78 billion rupees.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 196.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)