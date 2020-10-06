Sri Lankan shares end lower as consumer, financial stocks weigh

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower again on Tuesday, weighed down by consumer and financial stocks, a day after posting their worst session in more than 16 years due to a resurgence in domestic coronavirus cases.

** The benchmark stock index ended down 0.94% at 5,534.61.

** Investment firm Bukit Darah Plc and carbonated drink producer Ceylon Cold Stores Plc shed 13.4% and 4.7%, respectively, and were the top drags on the index.

** Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc added 0.7%, capping losses.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 163.32 million from 268.77 million a day earlier.

** Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 92.1 million rupees ($499,051.75) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.55 against the U.S. dollar as of 1240 GMT, 0.05% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 184.65, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 2.80 billion rupees on Tuesday, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.5500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)