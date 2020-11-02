Sri Lankan shares end lower as consumer, financial stocks weigh

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, weighed by losses in financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended down 0.23% at 5,713.58.

** Browns Investment and Commercial Bank of Ceylon were the top drags, ending the day 4.2% and 1.8% lower, respectively.

** Conglomerate ExpoLanka holdings and Nestle Lanka kept losses in check, adding 6.1% and 2.6%, respectively.

** Over the weekend, Sri Lanka’s central bank said it expects the economy to rebound in 2021 and maintain an upward trajectory over the medium term.

** It added that containing the COVID-19 pandemic locally and globally remained critical in determining the pace of domestic economic recovery. (bit.ly/327roTD)

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 70.9 million from 65.11 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 191.9 million rupees ($1.04 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.25 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)