Sri Lankan shares end lower as consumer stocks drag; post third monthly jump

June 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in consumer stocks, but posted a third straight monthly jump.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended down 0.24% at 7,837.76.

* But the index recorded its third straight monthly gain, surging 5.9% in June.

* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and telecom firm Dialog Axiata were top drags, down 2.4% and 3.2%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka reported 257,225 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, and 3,030 deaths, according to the health ministry data here.

* The island nation has fully vaccinated only 4.31% of its total population so far, Johns Hopkins data here showed on Wednesday.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 87.1 million from 60.6 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 109.7 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* Equity market’s turnover was 1.7 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)