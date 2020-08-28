Sri Lankan shares end lower as consumer, telecom losses weigh

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a fourth session on Friday, dragged down by losses in communication services and consumer staples stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.23% lower at 5,320.87. The index posted a weekly loss of 1.14%

** C T Holdings Plc shed 3.2%, while communication services provider Dialog Axiata Plc fell about 0.9%, among the session’s top drags.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 40.8 million, from 50.8 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 364.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.96 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 1.04 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 186.30 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 186.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)