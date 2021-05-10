Sri Lankan shares end lower as coronavirus cases spike

May 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, weighed by financial, industrial and consumer staple stocks, as a jump in domestic COVID-19 cases dented investor sentiment.

* The CSE All-Share Index fell 1.47% to end at 7,135.80. The index has climbed 5.34% this year.

* Sri Lanka is now reporting more than 1,900 new infections each day. The South Asian island nation last month had imposed fresh curbs on public gatherings.

* Sri Lanka for the first time recorded more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day on Sunday. The total daily cases reported reached 2,659, according to the health ministry.

** The country on Saturday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, as the island nation battles a third wave of the virus, while suffering a restricted supply of vaccines from India.

* Browns Investments Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc, were among the top drags to the index, falling 4.41% and 3.12%, respectively.

* Trading volumes rose to more than 153.3 million from 124.8 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 877.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.48 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.47 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 196 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1151 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 196.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)