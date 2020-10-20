Sri Lankan shares end lower as financial and healthcare stocks weigh

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial and healthcare stocks offset gains in consumer staple stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended down 0.20% at 5,934.23.

** Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and information and communications technology solutions provider Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

** Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was 22.9% lower at 107.81 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 516.1 million rupees ($2.80 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:50 GMT, 0.08% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 184.35, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 2.26 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)