Sri Lankan shares end lower as financial, industrial stocks dip

June 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares edged lower on Monday as losses in the financials and industrials sectors weighed on overall sentiment.

** The CSE All Share Index closed down 0.08% at 4,910.83.

** Shares of consumer goods company Cargills (Ceylon) Plc, which fell 7.36%, were the biggest drag on the index, followed by insurer Union Assurance Plc that shed 6.7%.

** Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC was the biggest boost to the index, gaining 3.2%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 1.16 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.24 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to about 30.9 million, compared with 33.3 million in the previous session.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185.9 against the U.S. dollar as of 1214 GMT, 0.38% weaker compared with last session’s close of 185.2, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.68 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

($1 = 185.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)