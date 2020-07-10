Sri Lankan shares end lower as financial, industrial stocks dive

July 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, weighed down by steep losses in financial and industrial stocks, amid a fall in global markets on concerns over rising coronavirus cases.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down 1.92% at 4,992.62, its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 12.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc fell 3.07% and 3.4%, respectively, and were the top drags on the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 420.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.27 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 75.1 million from 34.5 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 2.5 billion rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the dollar as of 0157 GMT, on par with last session’s close.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)