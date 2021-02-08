Sri Lankan shares end lower as financial, industrial stocks drag

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended down 2% at 8,113.26. It fell 2% in the past week and is up 19.8% for the year so far.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 142.8 million from 110 million in the previous session.

* Conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company and Vallibel One Plc were the top two drags to the benchmark, falling 6.8% each.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 444 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.28 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 4.80 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 194.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:38 GMT, 0.78% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 193, according to Refinitiv data.

* The currency is down 5.14% so far this year.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 194.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)