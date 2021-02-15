Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, consumer stocks weigh

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in consumer staples and financial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index fell 0.97% to 7,907.27 at the end of the trading session after having closed 5.1% firmer on Friday.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 194 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1107 GMT.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 134.5 million from 184.8 million in the previous session.

* Conglomerate Melstacorp slumped 12% to be the biggest drag in the index, followed by a 6.7% decline in shares of Browns Investment.

* Real estate development firm York Arcade Holdings , which was the biggest percentage loser, shed nearly 13%.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 213.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.10 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 6.01 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

