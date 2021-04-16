Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials drag

April 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a nine-day winning streak to close lower on Friday, as financials heavily dragged along with a dip in the consumer staples sector.

* The CSE All-Share Index fell 0.57% to close at 7,600.57 points. The index is up over 12.2% for the year.

* Conglomerate Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and investment company Browns Investments Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 2.7% and 3.1%, respectively.

* The Sri Lankan central bank on Thursday published manufacturing and services PMI data which indicated an expansion in business activities for both sectors in the month of March.

* Trading volume fell to 142.9 million from 197.3 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 127.8 million rupees ($665,625.00) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.56 billion rupees, as per exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 192 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1115 GMT, recovering from the record low it touched on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 192.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)