Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrial stocks drag

July 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Wednesday, as gains in consumer staples were outweighed by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down 0.24% at 5,069.52.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and Ceylinco Insurance PLC, which fell 1.83% and 4.67%, respectively, were the top drags. Eden Hotel Lanka PLC fell the most, dropping 11.03%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 261.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.41 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 72.6 million from 42.5 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 1.0 billion rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the dollar as of 0112 GMT, compared to last session’s close of 185.85

($1 = 185.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)