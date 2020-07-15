Bonds News
Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh

July 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday amid low trading volumes, dragged down by heavyweight financial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down 0.61% at 4,916.69.

** Ceylinco Insurance Plc fell 14.2% and was the top drag on the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 90.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($487,621.10) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to 17.1 million from 49.2 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 464.8 million rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.80 against the dollar as of 0100 GMT, unchanged from the previous session’s close of 185.80.

$1 = 185.8000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

