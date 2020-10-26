Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial, financial stocks weigh

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in industrial, financial and consumer staple stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended down 1.73% at 5,669.33.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and investment firm Carson Cumberbatch Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 2.3% and 6.3%, respectively.

** Investment firm Browns Investments Plc and insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 4.4% and 2.8%, respectively.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was 32.8% lower at 70.61 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 85.8 million rupees ($465,545.31) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.3 against the U.S. dollar as of 1202 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.01 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

($1 = 184.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)