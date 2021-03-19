Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial, financial stocks weigh

March 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday for a fifth straight session, dragged down by losses in industrial, financial and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index closed down 1.1% at 6,854.32 and closed 5.42% lower for the week.

* Among individual stock moves, financial services conglomerate LOLC and Browns Investments were the top drags on the CSE All-Share index, falling 4.1% each.

* Ceylon Tobacco shed 1.4% and was also among the top drags.

* Trading volume fell to 52.2 million from 65.4 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 292.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.49 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.38 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197 against the dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 197.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)