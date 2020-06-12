Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial stocks drop

June 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended slightly lower on Friday as losses in the industrial sector outweighed gains in consumer staples stocks, but the index notched a weekly gain.

** The CSE All Share Index closed down 0.05% at 4,914.83. However, it rose 2.8% this week.

** Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 1.2% on Friday and were the biggest drag on the index followed by investment firm Bukit Darah Plc, which shed 6.8%.

** Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC was the biggest boost, gaining 3.2%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 596 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.22 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to about 33.3 million, compared with 40.5 million in the previous session.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185.2 against the U.S. dollar as of 1115 GMT, marginally weaker compared with last session’s close of 185.1, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.33 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Aditya Soni)