Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial stocks fall

March 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, led by losses in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended down 0.51% at 7,099.13.

* Conglomerates LOLC and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags on the index, slipping 3.1% and 5%, respectively.

* Trading volume rose to 114.2 million from 67.4 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 124 million Sri Lankan rupees ($626,263) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.49 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 198.00 against the dollar as of 1150 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 198.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)