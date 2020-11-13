Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, communication services weigh

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares posted losses for a second straight session on Friday, weighed by industrials and communication services stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended 0.14% lower at 6,082.42. The index gained 0.04% this week.

** The top drags on the index were Ceylon Tobacco Company and telecom firm Dialog Axiata, which fell 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively.

** LOLC Development Finance tumbled 7.4% and was the top percentage loser.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index slipped to 70.9 million from 90.5 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 154.2 million rupees ($835,319.61) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.93 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.60 against the U.S. dollar.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)